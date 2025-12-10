On This Day In Cricket - December 10

December 10th is one of the most special dates in the cricket calendar. From teenage players scoring brilliant centuries to defeating legendary teams, from spinners breaking national records to the fastest double century ever scored in ODI cricket, this day has given fans unforgettable memories. Let's take a look at how these cricket moments make December 10th a special day in the history of the game.

On This Day - December 10, 1965 - Doug Walters’ 155 on Test Debut

A confident 19-year-old boy from rural New South Wales walked out to bat in the Ashes opener at Brisbane and instantly played one of the most memorable debut innings in the history of Test cricket. Doug Walters came in when Australia were already strongly scoring at 284 for 3, following huge knocks of 87 runs from captain Bob Simpson and 166 runs from opener Bill Lawry. Walters feels completely at home at the crease and scored a classy 155 runs in 315 balls. He hit 11 fours and 2 massive sixes in the first inning of the Test.

Walters' stellar innings helped Australia reach 443 for 6 and completely overpowered English attackers Fred Titmus and David Allen on the first day. Later, rain caused a lot of disruption in the match, due to which the match was drawn. No one won the match that day, but Walters won hearts with his debut performance. That innings marked the beginning of a long Test career, in which he played 74 matches and scored 5,357 runs at an average of 48.26, including 15 centuries and 33 fifties.

On This Day - December 10, 1968 - West Indies Stunned Australia in Brisbane

Gary Sobers delivered the best all-round performance of his career as West Indies romped to a resounding 125-run victory over a powerful Australian team at the Gabba. Clive Lloyd scored a crucial 129 runs in the first innings, but Sobers turned the match around with his superb bowling performance. Australia quickly reached 217 for 3, but then their team completely collapsed on their home turf. Left-arm seamer Sobers took 6 for 73 in the second innings and bundled out Australia for 240 runs.

Along with bowling, Sobers batted well in the second innings and scored a total of 36 runs. He gave a brilliant performance in the match, taking seven wickets and scoring a total of 38 runs (2 and 36), which ensured victory for West Indies and gave them a 1–0 lead in the series. After this victory, it became clear to the whole world that a new powerful Caribbean team is emerging.

On This Day - December 10, 1974 - Chris Martin Was Born Today

One of New Zealand's most reliable fast bowlers was born today in Christchurch. Chris Martin was tall and he used his height well for bowling. He has the skills to bounce and move around the ball. Martin took 233 Test wickets in 71 matches with a decent average of 33.81. He had ten five-wicket hauls in his career and his best performance was taking 6 wickets for only 26 runs against Zimbabwe in 2012.

What really made Martin famous was his batting or rather his lack of batting skills. It's quite funny, but he holds the New Zealand record of 36 ducks and a world record of seven pairs of ducks. His highest score in batting history so far was only 12 not out. But despite such poor batting, his hard work and immense team spirit kept him a favorite for more than ten years and later in 2013, he retired from professional cricket.

On This Day - December 10, 2004 - Kumble Becomes India’s Highest Test Wicket Taker

This is the day when Anil Kumble surpassed Kapil Dev to become India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He got this special opportunity during the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka when he dismissed Mohammad Rafique lbw and took his 435th wicket in Test cricket. Anil surpassed Kapil Dev's long-standing record of 434 wickets. Kumble made this record in his 91st Test match for India and registered his name in Indian cricket history.

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 140 runs after scoring 526 in the first innings. Sachin Tendulkar made a brilliant unbeaten 248 and Zaheer Khan made an equally important 75. Kumble achieved this record in his first innings and he took a total of four wickets in that match. This resounding victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the series and created a strong momentum for India’s rest of the tour.

On This Day - December 10, 2005 - Sachin Tendulkar’s 35th Test Hundred

On this day in 2005 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, Sachin Tendulkar finally broke one of the most celebrated records in Indian cricket. He brilliantly flicked a delivery from Sri Lankan bowler Chaminda Vaas to fine leg and completed his 35th Test century. He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's long-held Indian record of 34 Test centuries on this date. Tendulkar batted with patience and complete focus and scored a total of 109 runs in 196 balls with 14 fours and 1 six.

He overcame initial difficulties against Sri Lankan attackers like Muttiah Muralitharan and Vaas to take India to a score of 290. Anil Kumble then completely destroyed the Sri Lankan line-up, taking ten wickets in both innings. India won comfortably by 188 runs, leveling the series 1-1 after losing the first Test. The Kotla crowd erupted in excitement as Tendulkar broke the record and sealed his place in history with Gavaskar watching from the commentary box.

On This Day - December 10, 2018 - India Finally Win Again in Australia

After ten long frustrating years without a single Test win on Australian soil, India finally won the series opener at the Adelaide Oval by 31 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara faced a total of 450 balls in both innings and scored 123 in the first innings and 71 in the second, laying the necessary foundation for the team. India gave Australia a target of 323 runs after the second innings on a rapidly deteriorating pitch.

Australia struggled in both innings against India's formidable pace attack and eventually lost. In this match, Jasprit Bumrah took 6 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin took 6 wickets and Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets to give the team a superb lead. India held their nerve and took a crucial 1-0 lead early in the series and secured a much-needed win that put an end to a decade of disappointment and heartbreak in Australia. This was India's first win since the 3rd Perth Test win in 2008 under the captaincy of Anil Kumble, which was won under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

On This Day - December 10, 2022 - Ishan Kishan’s Fastest ODI Double Century

On this day in Chattogram, 24-year-old Ishan Kishan opened the batting on international soil for the first time in his ODI career and delivered a phenomenal performance of 210 runs in just 131 balls against Bangladesh. His stunning innings set the record for the fastest double century in the ODI format. Ishan broke Chris Gayle's previous record of 201 runs off 128 balls by scoring 200 runs in just 126 balls.

Along with Virat Kohli's equally quick 113 runs, Ishan helped India post a massive 409 for 8. This was the first 400-plus score in Bangladesh. The hosts were soon all out for 182. India's bowling effort was impressive and shared, with Shardul Thakur taking three wickets and Axar Patel and Umran Malik each taking two wickets to secure a massive 227-run win.