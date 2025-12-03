On This Day In Cricket - December 3

Getting a wicketkeeper’s day out on 3 December, Mark Boucher (born 1976), the first to 500 Test catches and record-holder with 555 dismissals, and Les Ames (born 1905), the only keeper with 100 first-class hundreds, both celebrate birthdays. Mithali Raj (born 1982), women’s cricket’s leading run-scorer with over 10,000 international runs, was also born today. Trevor Bailey (1923), the ultimate “Barnacle”, came into the world. On the field, Muttiah Muralidaran reclaimed the all-time Test wickets record with 709 in Kandy (2007), Glenn McGrath took a hat-trick as Australia crushed West Indies (2000), and teenage legspinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan spun India to a rare win over England in Bombay (1984).

On This Day - December 3, 1982 - Mithali Raj Was Born Today

The cricketer who became the face of Indian women’s cricket for more than 20 years, Mithali Raj built a career defined by consistency, longevity and world class batting. She made her international debut in 1999 and soon announced her arrival with an unbeaten 114 in her first ODI. Over time, she became the backbone of India’s batting across formats. In 232 ODIs, she scored 7805 runs with an average of 50.68, including 7 centuries and 64 fifties, which made her the highest run scorer in women’s ODIs. Her calm approach and flawless technique helped her guide India in big tournaments, including two ODI World Cup finals.

(Mithali Raj was born on December 3, 1982)

In Tests, Mithali played 12 matches and recorded 699 runs with a best of 214, which remains the highest score by a woman at number four. She also added 2364 runs from 89 T20Is, staying unbeaten 21 times and maintaining an average of 37.52. Beyond the numbers, her leadership was equally impactful as she captained India for several years and inspired a new generation of players. Mithali retired in 2022 after completing one of the longest international careers in women’s cricket, lasting 19 years and 262 days. Her achievements, discipline and influence helped shape the modern era of the women’s game in India.

On This Day - December 3, 1976 - Mark Boucher was Born Today

The wicket keeper who defined toughness and consistency for South Africa, Mark Boucher enjoyed one of the longest and most successful careers behind the stumps. Playing from 1997 to 2012, he appeared in 147 Tests, 295 ODIs and 25 T20Is, finishing with an unmatched 998 international dismissals as a wicketkeeper. His Test tally of 555 dismissals and 532 catches remains the highest in the format. With the bat, Boucher scored 5515 Test runs at an average of 30.30, including 5 centuries and 35 fifties. In ODIs he added 4686 runs, struck 1 century and 26 fifties, and maintained a strike rate close to 85. He was known for quick, valuable knocks, including his famous unbeaten 50 in South Africa’s record chase of 435 against Australia in 2006.

(Mark Boucher was born on December 3, 1976)

A relentless competitor, Boucher turned himself into one of the finest keepers through sheer work ethic after early struggles. He played 75 consecutive Tests and became the first wicketkeeper to take 500 Test catches. His career ended abruptly in 2012 due to an eye injury during a tour match in England. After retirement, he moved into coaching, leading the Titans to multiple domestic titles and later taking charge of South Africa and Mumbai Indians. His legacy remains unmatched for durability, skill and impact.

On This Day - December 3, 2023 - India defeats Australia by 6 Runs

In the final match of the series at Bengaluru, India held their nerve to claim a tight 6-run win and seal the series 4 1. Batting first after Australia chose to field, India reached 160 for 8. Shreyas Iyer played the most important innings with 53 from 37 balls, supported by Axar Patel who struck 31 from 21 and Jitesh Sharma who added 24 from 16. India lost wickets regularly and were kept in check by Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis who took 2 wickets each, but Iyer’s calm approach ensured the total went past 160.

(India defeated Australia by 6 runs)

Australia began quickly, reaching 50 in 5.5 overs, but India struck at key moments. Ben McDermott led their chase with 54 from 36 balls, including 5 sixes, while Travis Head hit 28 from 18. Once McDermott fell in the fifteenth over, the pressure shifted. Matthew Wade tried to push the chase with 22 from 15, yet India’s bowlers closed the game well. Mukesh Kumar picked 3 for 32 and Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets, including a crucial last over where he defended 9 runs. Australia finished on 154 for 8, falling just short in a tense end.

On This Day - December 3, 2021 - India Gets 221/4 on Day 1 against New Zealand

Starting the 2nd Test with a bold decision, India won the toss and chose to bat first on a typical Wankhede pitch in December 2021. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill gave a solid start, putting on 80 runs. Gill scored a fluent 44 before getting caught at slip off Ajaz Patel. In the same over, Patel struck twice more, trapping Pujara bowled and Kohli lbw for golden ducks, three wickets in five balls apart and India suddenly slipped to 80/3.

(India made 221/4 on day 1 against New Zealand)

Mayank Agarwal stood firm. The elegant right-hander batted beautifully, driving and cutting with confidence. He added 80 runs with debutant Shreyas Iyer (18) and then shared a patient 64-run stand with wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. By stumps on Day 1, Mayank was unbeaten on a high-class 120 off 246 balls with 14 fours and two sixes, while Saha was 25 not out. India reached a strong 221/4 in 70 overs. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was the standout bowler for New Zealand with all four wickets, but the day clearly belonged to Mayank Agarwal’s disciplined and classy century that put India in a commanding position.

On This Day - December 3, 2015 - India Gets 231/7 on Day 1 against South Africa

Getting a solid start on a typical Delhi turner, India reached 231 for 7 by the end of Day 1 in the fourth Test against South Africa on 3 December 2015. The day belonged to Ajinkya Rahane, who batted beautifully to stay unbeaten on 89. After India chose to bat, the top order struggled against spin on a dry pitch. Murali Vijay fell early for 12, caught off Dane Piedt, and Shikhar Dhawan was trapped lbw for 33 by the same bowler. Cheteshwar Pujara made a quick 14 before Kyle Abbott cleaned him up, leaving India 66 for 3.

(India got 231/7 on day 1 against South Africa)

Virat Kohli looked comfortable and scored 44, but fell caught behind off Piedt. Rohit Sharma (1) and Wriddhiman Saha (1) followed soon after, and at 139 for 6 it seemed India might fold cheaply. Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja (24) added 59 valuable runs for the seventh wicket. Later, Rahane combined with Ravichandran Ashwin (6*) in an unbroken 38-run stand till stumps. South Africa’s spinners did most of the damage as Piedt took 3-61 and Imran Tahir 1-66, while Abbott grabbed 3 wickets with the new ball. India ended the day slightly on top, thanks largely to Rahane’s calm and composed innings.

On This Day - December 3, 2010 - England Gets Australia All-Out for 245 Runs

Another match where Australia’s decision to bat first on a flat Adelaide pitch turned into a nightmare on Day 1. Everything went wrong right from the start. In the very first over, Simon Katich was run out for a duck after a terrible mix-up with Shane Watson. The next ball, Ricky Ponting edged James Anderson to slip for a golden duck, two wickets in two balls and Australia were 0/2. Michael Clarke followed soon after, caught off Anderson for 2, and suddenly it was 3/2.

(England got Australia all-out for 245 runs on day 1)

Shane Watson fought hard with a gritty 51, but once he fell to Anderson, caught by Kevin Pietersen, Australia kept losing wickets. Michael Hussey played beautifully for 93, the only real resistance, before getting out to Graeme Swann. The tail collapsed quickly, and Australia were bowled out for just 245 in 85.5 overs. James Anderson took 4-51, while Swann, Finn and Broad shared the rest. England faced just one over before stumps. England ended 1/0, still trailing by 244 runs, but completely on top after a dramatic opening day.

On This Day - December 3, 2006 - South Africa defeats India by 9 Wickets

Marking a win, South Africa wrapped up the ODI series in dominant fashion with a powerful 9-wicket victory over India in the 5th match at Centurion. Asked to bat first, India struggled right from the start as Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini produced tight and accurate spells. India slipped to 18 for 2 inside 7 overs before Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Mongia tried to steady the innings with a slow but important stand. Tendulkar made 55 from 97 balls while Mongia added 41 from 89 deliveries, yet the scoring rate never lifted. MS Dhoni played a brief attacking knock of 44 from 49 balls, but regular wickets kept India under pressure. India finished on 200 for 9 in 50 overs, with Pollock delivering a brilliant spell of 2 for 17 from 10 overs and Ntini taking 3 wickets for 32.

(South Africa defeated India by 9 wickets)

Chasing 201, South Africa were always in control. Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers added 173 for the opening wicket in just 28.1 overs. Smith scored 79 from 85 balls and de Villiers finished unbeaten on 92 from 98 deliveries. Shaun Pollock closed the match with a quick 16 not out as South Africa reached 201 for 1 in only 31.2 overs. The victory sealed the series 4-0 and Pollock was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.