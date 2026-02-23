On This Day In Cricket - February 23

23rd February is famous in cricket history for historic records and explosive innings. On this day in 2002, Adam Gilchrist scored the fastest double century in Test cricket and in the 2003 World Cup, John Davison scored the fastest century. This day is also remembered for Sri Lanka’s first-ever 300-plus run chase in ODI history in 1992, West Indies’ 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup, and the birth of England’s first Test captain James Lillywhite Jnr.

On This Day - February 23, 1842 - First-Ever England Test Captain James Lillywhite Jnr Was Born

James Lillywhite Jnr, born on this day in 1842, was England cricketer and umpire. He is known in cricket history as the first-ever captain of the England cricket team in Test matches. He captained England in the first two Test matches in the world played against Australia in 1876-77 in which his team lost one match and won one match.

James Lillywhite was also the first Test player in the world to lead his team onto the field. He worked as an umpire in first-class cricket between 1883 and 1901, after his playing career and umpired in 6 Test matches. When he died in 1929, he was the last surviving player who had played in the first ever Test match.

On This Day - February 23, 1965 - Steve Elworthy Was Born

Steve Elworthy was born on 23 February 1965 is a former fast bowler from South Africa. He made his ODI debut in 1998 at the age of 32. Elworthy was an important part of the South African team that won the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 1998. This was South Africa’s first major world title in cricket history. He played a total of 4 Test matches and 39 ODI matches in his career.

Elworthy became a very successful cricket administrator after retiring from cricket. He worked as the Tournament Director in the first T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. Later, he became the Director of Marketing and Communications at the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2010. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Surrey County Cricket Club in September 2021.

On This Day - February 23, 1992 - First 300+ Run Chase in ODI History

On 23 February 1992 in the World Cup match, Sri Lanka created history by chasing a target of 313 runs against Zimbabwe. This was the first time in ODI cricket history that a team successfully chased a target of more than 300 runs. Zimbabwe batted first and scored a huge total of 312/4 in 50 overs. Andy Flower scored 115 runs not out in his debut match and Andy Waller played a quick unbeaten innings of 83 runs in just 45 balls.

Sri Lanka openers Roshan Mahanama scored 59 runs and Athula Samarasekera scored 75 runs and added 128 runs for the first wicket. After that, captain Arjuna Ranatunga took control of the match and played an unbeaten innings of 88 runs in just 61 balls. With the help of his batting, Sri Lanka chased the historic target in 49.2 overs, losing 7 wickets. Despite Sri Lanka’s victory, Andy Flower was chosen as the Man of the Match for his century.

On This Day - February 23, 1992 - West Indies Beat Pakistan by 10 Wickets

A World Cup match was played between the West Indies and Pakistan in Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan batted first and scored 220 runs for 2 wickets in 50 overs. Opener Rameez Raja scored a brilliant 102 runs not out. Captain Javed Miandad also scored 57 runs not out in 61 balls. Roger Harper and Winston Benjamin took 1 wicket each for West Indies.

West Indies replied with outstanding batting and scored 221 runs in 46.5 overs without losing any wickets to win the match by 10 wickets. Opener Desmond Haynes scored 93 runs not out and his partner Brian Lara scored 88 runs before retiring hurt. After that captain Richie Richardson came and scored 20 runs not out and took the team to victory with 19 balls remaining. Pakistan bowlers Wasim Akram and Aaqib Javed could not take a single wicket in this match.

On This Day - February 23, 2002 - Fastest Double Century in Test History by Adam Gilchrist

Australia wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist scored the fastest double century in Test cricket at that time against South Africa. He completed his double century in just 212 balls and broke Ian Botham’s 20-year-old record by 8 balls. Gilchrist hit 19 fours and 8 sixes in his explosive innings and remained not out on 204 runs in 213 balls. Damien Martyn scored 133 runs and Matthew Hayden scored 122 runs, which helped Australia post a huge total of 652/7.

A very interesting incident also happened during this innings. There was an advertisement board on the ground and if a batsman hit it directly with the ball, he would win a real gold ingot as a prize. Gilchrist tried to win it with a big six but missed the heavy prize by just a few meters. With the brilliant performance of Gilchrist and the Australian bowlers, South Africa lost the match within three days by an innings and 360 runs.

On This Day - February 23, 2003 - John Davison’s Fastest World Cup Century

On 23 February 2003, in Centurion a World Cup match was played between Canada and West Indies. Canada batsman John Davison created history by completing his century in just 67 balls. At that time, it was the fastest century in World Cup history. Davison attacked the West Indies fast bowlers, including Pedro Collins and Mervyn Dillon and played shots all around the ground. After 13 overs, Canada were 102 runs and Davison had scored 78 of those runs.

After scoring 111 runs, Davison was dismissed when Vasbert Drakes took a brilliant catch. After his wicket, Canada’s batting collapsed and the team was all out for 202 runs with Drakes taking 5 wickets. West Indies chased the target aggressively and reached it in just 20.3 overs, losing 3 wickets. During the chase, Brian Lara scored his half-century in just 23 balls, which was the fastest half-century in ODI history at that time.

On This Day - February 23, 2024 - Australia Beat New Zealand by 72 Runs in 2nd T20I

On 23 February 2024 in Auckland, Australia defeated New Zealand by 72 runs in the second T20I. With this win, Australia took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia batted first and were all out for 174 runs in 19.5 overs. Opener Travis Head gave a fast start and scored 45 runs in just 22 balls, including 5 sixes. Lockie Ferguson bowled very well for New Zealand and took 4 wickets for 12 runs.

New Zealand chased a target of 175 runs but were all out for just 102 runs in 17 overs. Australia spinner Adam Zampa bowled brilliantly and took 4 wickets for 34 runs. New Zealand also faced injury problems as Rachin Ravindra missed the match due to a knee injury and wicketkeeper Devon Conway could not come out to bat because of a thumb injury. Australia easily won the match with the strong performance of Adam Zampa and the other Australian bowlers.