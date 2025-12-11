Captains Winning Streaks – Name the captain with consecutive wins

You might be a fan of a calm captain like Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni, or maybe you prefer the fiery style of leaders like Virat Kohli or Ricky Ponting. But here comes the real test. Are you informed enough to recognise which captain stitched together those impressive winning streaks that fans still talk about? This quiz keeps things simple and fun. All you have to do is identify the captain based on their run of consecutive victories. No tricky twists, just pure cricket knowledge mixed with a bit of nostalgia. If you think you know your favourite leaders and their golden runs, jump in and give it a try.