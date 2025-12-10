underdogs-who-shocked-giants-legendary-matches-where-outsiders-beat-the-favorites.

Underdogs Who Shocked Giants – Recall the matches where outsiders beat the favorites

Upsets are one of the best parts of cricket. There is nothing more fun than watching an underdog turn up, play fearless cricket and leave the favourites completely stunned. These shock wins always become fan favourites because nobody expects them and everyone remembers them. Here is a simple and enjoyable quiz based on those moments. Your task is just to guess the match where the outsiders pulled off a surprise win. No tough questions, just lighthearted cricket fun. If you like reliving the crazy days when the unexpected happened, jump in and see how many iconic upsets you can spot.