name-that-six-describe-the-big-hit-and-let-players-guess-it.

Name That Six! – Describe a big hit and let players guess or name it creatively

Every cricket fan has that one six living rent free in their mind. Maybe it is the one that flew out of the stadium, the one that ended a final or the one that made the bowler stare in disbelief. Some shots are so clean and so massive that fans remember the sound, the angle and even the commentator’s voice. So here is a fun little challenge for you. We will describe a huge hit and your job is to guess the six or name it in your own creative style. No complicated rules, just simple cricket fun that takes you back to those jaw dropping moments. Ready to relive the biggest strikes in the game? Let’s go.