Single-Match Cricket Records Quiz: Identify the Record by the Numbers

Knowing and remembering every cricket record and identifying a moment simply from a number is the true sign of a dedicated cricket follower. To award the title of the Record Fan, Sportscafe brings a quiz that stands as one of the toughest challenges ever created. The task is simple yet demanding. Identify the biggest single match records only by looking at the numbers presented in the questions. This quiz is crafted for those who possess deep knowledge of the sport and proudly call themselves complete nuffies of the game. If you believe you belong to that elite group, then this is your moment. Click the Start button below and put your cricketing memory to the ultimate test.