The DRS Challenge: Can You Identify These Iconic Review Moments?

Decision Review System, popularly known as DRS, often takes on different full forms depending on the match situation. Fans have creatively dubbed it the Dhoni Review System, Dressing Room Review System and many more, adding both humour and debate to the rule. Since its introduction in 2008, DRS has delivered countless moments that have been funny, controversial or completely match-changing. To celebrate these unforgettable calls, Sportscafe is back with another exciting quiz. This challenge will test how well you can identify key DRS moments simply by looking at the match situation or the player involved. So gear up and dive into the DRS quiz below.