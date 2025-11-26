Zero to Hero: A Quiz on Indian Cricketers Iconic Debuts

Making a debut for the Indian Cricket Team is a moment every player treasures forever. Stepping onto the field for the first time while wearing the national jersey becomes an unforgettable memory and often shapes the rest of a career. If you are someone who enjoys watching these special first appearances and cherishes the excitement of a new beginning, then this quiz is your chance to shine. Sportscafe invites you to make your own debut as the Ultimate Cricket Fan by identifying players from their memorable debut matches and the moments that defined those occasions. Begin the quiz below and see how well you truly know the stars of Indian cricket.