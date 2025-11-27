Records & World Cups: How Well Do You Know Womens Cricket?

Just like 2 April, 29 June and 25 June, the date of 2 November has earned its own legendary place in cricket history as India lifted the Women’s Cricket World Cup on this day. For fans who follow women’s cricket with passion and attention, this is the perfect moment to shine. Sportscafe brings you an exciting quiz that will test your knowledge about women cricketers, their achievements, major tournaments and memorable moments. All you need to do is answer a few simple questions and showcase how closely you follow the game. Complete the quiz and earn a special certificate or badge from Sportscafe as a true cricket fan.