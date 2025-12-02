Can You Name the Team or Series Behind Cricket’s Longest Winning Streaks?

There is nothing funnier than a cricket fan bragging about a winning streak as if they personally scored all the runs. And when that streak keeps growing, fans start walking around like their team can never lose. If that sounds a bit like you, then get ready for some fun. Sportscafe brings you a quick, exciting, and absolutely addictive quiz that will test how closely you have followed your favourite team’s best winning runs. All you have to do is recognise the match or the series from the streak. It is simple, fast and made for fans who believe they can score full marks without breaking a sweat. Ready to prove it? Dive in and click away.