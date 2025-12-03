Cricket Nicknames Quiz: Who’s Chiku, Mahi or Shaana? Match the Player to Their Quirky Alias!

Nicknames in cricket are almost a language of their own. Some are funny, some are iconic and some are so popular that fans forget the player’s real name altogether. Think about all those moments when you played with your friends and someone yelled out a nickname while copying their favourite cricketer. Those little memories always stay with us. So here is something fun for you. Sportscafe has put together a playful nickname challenge where the only rule is simple, identify the cricketer behind the name. No pressure, no tricks, just pure cricket nostalgia. If you think you know who is Chiku, who is Mahi or who everyone calls Shaana, jump right in and enjoy the quiz.