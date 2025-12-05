Who Won Man of the Match in Cricket’s Biggest Games: Test Your Hero Recognition Skills!

Finals, Semi Finals, Quarter Finals and every big Knockout match always come with one question at the end. Who stood out when it mattered the most? Whether it was a batter playing the innings of a lifetime or a bowler turning the game with a magical spell, the award for Man of the Match or Player of the Series usually reveals the real hero of the moment. This quiz from Sportscafe puts your memory to the test. All you have to do is identify who walked away with the award in some of the most important matches in cricket history. Simple, exciting and perfect for fans who love clutch performances. Ready to take the challenge?