Against the Clock: Can You Name Cricket’s Fastest Centuries and Quickest Collapses?

Cricket can turn wild in just a few minutes. One moment the bowlers are relaxed, the next moment the ball is flying to every corner of the ground as a batter races toward a record-breaking century. Or sometimes it flips the other way, and a whole batting lineup collapses before anyone can even settle into their seat. These rapid-fire moments are the ones fans never forget. To celebrate those crazy twists, Sportscafe brings you a ticking clock style quiz. Your task is to guess the fastest centuries or the quickest collapses from a single clue. It is sharp, fun and made for fans who love cricket chaos. Ready to jump in? Here is the twist, make sure you answer all the questions before the clock runs out?