Cricket Quiz: How Closely Did You Follow the 2023 ODI World Cup

For Indian fans who followed the 2023 ODI World Cup closely, the memories of the tournament are still fresh – both joyous and heartbreaking. India went unbeaten through the group stage and semi-final, winning 10 matches in a row and looking unstoppable. The team, led by Rohit Sharma and backed by strong performances from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and others, looked like favourites to lift the trophy. However, in the final match of the tournament, India fell short against Australia, who played brilliantly to claim their sixth ODI World Cup title. It was a tough moment for Indian fans, who had waited 12 years to see their team win the trophy again. Despite the defeat, the Indian team won hearts across the globe for their unity, consistency, and fighting spirit. If you were among those who cheered for the team in every match, now’s the time to prove your passion – take this quiz and show how well you followed India’s World Cup journey.