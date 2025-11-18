Legendary Super Over Moments: Guess the Match Quiz

Super overs and nail biting finishes have created some of the most thrilling memories in cricket, moments that fans never forget. Whenever a game heads into a super over, the excitement instantly reaches another level and every ball starts to feel like a heartbeat. But here comes the real challenge. Can you identify the match simply by looking at one moment from its super over? If that sounds like a fun test of your cricket memory, Sportscafe is ready with the ultimate quiz. Spot the moment, guess the match, and earn an official Sportscafe certificate that proves you are truly a “Super se bhi Upar” cricket fan.