Helicopter Shot Quiz: How Well Do You Know Dhoni’s Signature Shot?

MS Dhoni hitting sixes has been a defining memory for every cricket fan born between 1995 and 2005. Yet, there is something truly unforgettable about Dhoni smashing a six with his signature Helicopter shot as it has a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere. But do you know the full story behind this iconic shot? Here’s your chance to test your knowledge. If you think you know all the facts and stories about Dhoni’s legendary Helicopter shot, prove yourself as a true Thala fan by answering the questions below. Let’s find out how well you know India’s Number 7.