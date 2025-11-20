quiz-guess-the-famous-cricket-stadium-from-its-historic-moment.

Cricket Stadiums Quiz: Guess the Stadium from the Moment

From Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s to MS Dhoni sealing the 2011 World Cup with a memorable six at Wankhede, some cricket stadiums will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans. If capturing special match moments or noticing the atmosphere of a venue is something you enjoy, Sportscafe has a fun challenge for you. This quiz tests how well you can recognise a stadium just by looking at a historic moment, a match situation, or the vibe of the crowd. Answer the simple questions and stand a chance to experience your next cricket match live from a stadium.