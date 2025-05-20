Exploring Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Major Sponsors

There is a professional cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, called Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Founded in 2008 by United Spirits, the team is named after the brand Royal Challenge. RCB has finished as runners-up three times, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, and has qualified for the playoffs nine times. The team holds two IPL records: the lowest total score in an innings (49, against Kolkata Knight Riders) and the highest total score conceded in an innings (287, against Sunrisers Hyderabad). Faf du Plessis is the current captain, and Andy Flower is the coach.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Social Media Fan Statistics

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has one of the largest fanbases in the IPL. The team has had popular players like Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers, which has kept fans loyal over the years. Despite not winning an IPL title, their fan support has only grown stronger. RCB ranks third among IPL teams for the number of followers on social media.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Results

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been runners-up three times in the IPL, in 2009, 2011, and 2016. The team reached the playoffs in nine seasons. In 2011, RCB finished as runners-up in the Champions League Twenty20. In 2024, RCB finished 4th in the IPL. Here are the team's results over the years:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Home Ground and Team Ownership

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is the home ground of Royal Challengers Bangalore. It opened in 1969 and can hold about 40,000 people. The stadium has eight gates. It was the first stadium in the world to use solar panels to produce electricity for the venue.

Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of Kingfisher Airlines and United Spirits, bought RCB for $111.6 million, which was the second-highest bid in IPL history. After Mallya defaulted on loans in 2016, he lost ownership of the team. Today, United Spirits owns RCB.

Transfers, Records, and Stars

In the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought seven players. They signed four all-rounders: Georgia Wareham, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophie Moline, and Shubha Satish. The team also added three bowlers: Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, and Simran Bahadur. The biggest contract went to Ekta Bisht for 60 lakh rupees.

In the 2024 IPL auction, RCB bought six players. Alzarri Joseph was their most expensive pick at 11.5 crore rupees. The team also signed Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, and Yash Daal.

Virat Kohli is the highest-paid player in RCB, with a salary of 17 crore rupees. The team also holds several records, including the highest total of 263/5 in 2013 and the lowest score of 49 runs in 2017.

Business, Income, Expenses

In 2023, the brand value of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL was about $62 million. The IPL as a whole grew by 134% since its first season in 2009.

For the 2024 season, RCB’s total player salaries amount to ₹863.5 million (around £8.46 million). Since the franchise began, RCB has spent ₹8.22 billion (around £80.54 million) on player salaries. Despite not winning an IPL title, RCB remains a popular team. Virat Kohli is the highest-paid player, earning ₹170 million (£1.67 million) each year.

RCB’s Revenue Sources

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earns money through several key areas. One major source is the media rights deal with the BCCI, which brings in a lot of money for RCB from the IPL’s broadcasting rights. Sponsorships also play a big role, with companies like Qatar Airways and Reliance Jio helping RCB generate income.

Ticket sales at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium contribute a large part of RCB’s revenue, with the team keeping most of the money from ticket sales. Merchandise sales, especially RCB’s clothing line in partnership with Puma, bring in extra money as well. Even though RCB has not won the IPL, they have earned prize money in the past, including INR 2.4 crore in 2009 and INR 11 crore in 2016.

Main Sponsors

Here's an overview of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) sponsors for the IPL. The following table breaks down the different sponsorship categories and highlights key partners associated with the team:

Conclusion

RCB has signed many sponsorship deals with well-known brands over the years. These partnerships bring in more money for the team and help it grow in popularity. The team has worked with companies from different industries like telecom, sportswear, and banking. As RCB continues to sign new deals, its revenue increases, and the team becomes more valuable in the IPL.