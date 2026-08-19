Sure Bet of the Day, August 19! New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions: A solid bet at 1.81

Parimatch Best Odds West Delhi Lions 1.81 Place a bet

Why are West Delhi Lions Still Well Backed?

West Delhi Lions have managed to win just 1 game from their last 4 matches played in the tournament so far. The team relies mainly on Mayank Gusain, who has been able to score 124 runs from the 6 matches played while keeping an average of 41.33 for the team. In the bowling department, the team has Kulwant Khejroliya, who has been able to pick 7 wickets from the 7 matches played.

As the New Delhi Tigers enter this contest, their recent team form remains a major concern, with the side having suffered five consecutive defeats in the tournament. Himmat Singh has been their most reliable batter, scoring 264 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33, while Laxman has provided an important contribution with 11 wickets in 8 innings. Lakshay Thareja has also scored 225 runs at an average of 45, giving the batting unit some stability.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the pitch could offer a balanced contest between batters and bowlers. The venue has recorded an average first innings score of 149, while the average drops to 136 during the second innings. Teams chasing have enjoyed a clear advantage, with 14 of the last 20 T20Is won by sides bowling first. This trend could encourage the captain winning the toss to field first and use the conditions before chasing the target later. Considering the venue record and recent performances, West Delhi Lions are looking ahead in the contest so far.