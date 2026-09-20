Stephen Fleming Breaks Silence on His Emotional CSK Exit
Chennai Super Kings is currently without a Head Coach, as Stephen Fleming stepped down from this post a few months back. He took over the role of England's coach in Test format, as McCullum had his tenure coming to an end. Recently, Fleming opened up on his time with CSK and why he left.
CSK fans had to bid one of the hardest farewells a few months back, when Stephen Fleming stepped down as the Head Coach of the team. Ever since the IPL started, he was a part of the line-up, and had been their Head Coach for 18 years.
But a few months back, Brendon McCullum, who was the Head Coach of England in Tests, decided not to renew his contract in this format. Amidst the search for a better replacement, the ECB decided to go with Stephen Fleming, who has been a prominent name in the coaching staff. This eventually led to Fleming leaving CSK, and joining the English team.
Recently, the former CSK coach, opened up on his decision. He said, “I came out of an 18-year role with Chennai, certainly not expecting to have an opportunity like this, so it was not by chance, but it's always about timing I guess. It took me a little bit of time to process leaving the shorter format, but the opportunity to take up this role was one that you don't turn down.”
Our Take
Stephen Fleming made it clear that his time with Chennai Super Kings was something that he would cherish. But looking at his capabilities in the shortest format of the game, he even found it a little challenging to lead England in the longest format of the game. While he has been able to give the team a good start by becoming their Head Coach, Chennai Super Kings still stands without any coach till now for the upcoming season.