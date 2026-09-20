Shafali Verma is the 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 of Indian Women’s Cricket Team. 🥺🔥



- Treated like Sanju.

- Dropped like Sanju.

- Made her way back into the team like Sanju.

- And just like Sanju, she delivers when the pressure is at its peak. 💀



• Fifty in the World Cup Final… pic.twitter.com/trARr4e1ST