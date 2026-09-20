Twitter Reacts to India Womens Dominant Win Over Bangladesh
India Women have advanced to the finals of the Asian Games. Defeating Bangladesh Women in the semi-final by 114 runs, India will now be facing Sri Lanka in the Gold medal clash. Shafali Verma starred in the game by scoring 100 runs off just 49 balls.
The defending champions, India Women, have reached the finals of the Asian Games once again. In the semi-final match against Bangladesh Women, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bat first. With Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India Women were able to receive a good start.
Smriti Mandhana scored 37, while Shafali Verma went on to smash her maiden T20I century in just 49 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur added up a valuable knock of 40, which helped India Women to post a strong total of 195/4 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana also broke a record, as she became the highest run-scorer in the T20I format.
Later when Bangladesh Women stepped out to chase the target, they never found the rhythm. With Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani dominating the game, Bangladesh Women only posted 81 runs before being all out.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to this thumping win by India Women:
More Aesthetic
India's Jersey at Asian Games is 100 times more aesthetic than the any BCCI's jersey.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZbmJjmPEL3— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 20, 2026
Fans have started telling some unpopular opinions. The jersey of the Indian team in Asian Games looks better as compared to the BCCI jersey with sponsors.
What a Day
What a day for cricket fans! 😎— 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐😎 (@itsZimbuX) September 20, 2026
East and West Pakistan got trashed by India and Sri Lanka in the Asian Games. 😭🏏#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/UU95qcjBNS
Cricket fans are surely having a good day. East and West Pakistan have been thrashed in the semi-final stages by India and Sri Lanka.
Wrong Technique
ACC and BCCI to Asian Games organisers after they failed to manage a single India Pakistan match in the entire tournament- pic.twitter.com/kNkQu3N5f2— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 20, 2026
For the first time in a long time, India and Pakistan didn't face each other in the multilateral tournament. ACC and BCCI would be blaming the Asian Games organisers for their techniques.
Shafali = Sanju
Shafali Verma is the 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 of Indian Women’s Cricket Team. 🥺🔥— Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 20, 2026
- Treated like Sanju.
- Dropped like Sanju.
- Made her way back into the team like Sanju.
- And just like Sanju, she delivers when the pressure is at its peak. 💀
• Fifty in the World Cup Final… pic.twitter.com/trARr4e1ST
Shafali Verma is just like Sanju Samson. She does well for the team in important games but still gets dropped from the playing XI, if she fails to perform well in bilaterals.