The match will be played at The Village, which is known to offer a good T20 surface with enough pace and carry for the stroke makers when they settle. Pacers will be able to extract movement with the new ball, as spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs. For this evening final, expect cool conditions around 15–18°C, moderate-to-high humidity, cloud cover and a noticeable breeze. A par score at this venue is expected to be around 170-175.