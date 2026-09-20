CSK Eye Former Australian Batter as Stephen Flemings Successor
Chennai Super Kings might just have looked at the successor of Stephen Fleming. It has been reported that Michael Hussey is the frontrunner to take the role of a Head Coach in the coming season. Fans are waiting for an announcement for the same, as Hussey has also worked with CSK for several seasons
Chennai Super Kings have reportedly found the player who would be taking up the role of a Head Coach in the coming season. Ever since Stephen Fleming decided to step down from this role after IPL 2026, the team has been looking for new options but unable to finalise any one of them.
But as per the latest reports, Chennai Super Kings has put down Michael Hussey as the frontrunner to replace Stephen Fleming. Hussey has also been a part of Chennai Super Kings, helping them to dominate in the early seasons of the Indian Premier League.
Now with him emerging as a frontrunner for the new Head Coach, it is a massive update for the CSK fans. However, it should be noted that the appointment of Hussey has not been confirmed. If the reports are true, it will be a massive development for the team, as they aim to win the sixth IPL title.
Our Take
The CSK management is doing every possible thing to ensure that they are able to find the best possible replacement for Stephen Fleming. Earlier reports suggested that the team will be going with someone who has been a part of their line-up. And now with Hussey emerging as a frontrunner, it seems that the rumours are about to come true.