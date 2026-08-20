Sure Bet of the Day, August 20! Find Maximum Payouts for Today

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Nellai Royal Kings 1.54 Place a bet SKM Salem Spartans 2.38 Place a bet

Tamil Nadu Premier League - Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans

The 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is set for the Nellai Royal Kings and the SKM Salem Spartans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. Seeing the odds, the Nellai Royal Kings are the favourites here.

Why are Nellai Royal Kings Still Well Backed?

Nellai Royal Kings are at the 5th position in the points table with 3 wins and 2 losses from the 5 games played. The team is relying mainly on Rithik Easwaran with 228 runs from the 10 matches while having an average of 25.33. In the bowling department, the team has Sonu Yadav with 17 wickets from the 10 matches while keeping an economy rate of 8.14 for the team.

Coming to the SKM Salem Spartans, the team is at the 8th position in the points table with 0 wins from the 5 matches played so far. In the batting department, the team has got Nidhish Rajagopal who has scored 300 runs from the 8 matches while having an average of 37.5 while amongst the bowlers, they have M Poiyamozhi who has been able to pick 15 wickets from the 10 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Being a home for the finger spinners, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai has a history of making the pitch in the favour of the bowlers. The spinners generally find turn and bounce here while the pacers can turn the match in their favour by using slower balls and changing the pace. Seeing the current odds and the way both the teams are playing, the Nellai Royal Kings are coming in this contest as the favourites.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Madurai Panthers

Another contest which is set to be scheduled in the Tamil Nadu Premier League is between the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and the Madurai Panthers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. As the form of the players is taken into consideration, the Madurai Panthers are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Madurai Panthers 1.62 Place a bet IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 2.21 Place a bet

Why are Madurai Panthers Still Well Backed?

In the Madurai Panthers camp, the team has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, winning 4 of their 5 matches and collecting 8 points. They currently lead the table with a net run rate of 0.290. Madurai have also won 4 of their last 5 matches, showing strong consistency heading into this contest. Atheeq Ur Rahman has scored 276 runs in his last 10 matches, while NS Chaturved has added 256 runs at a strike rate of 161. Their bowling has also contributed, with Gurjapneet Singh taking 7 wickets and Ganeshan Periyaswamy claiming 7 wickets in 5 matches.

In the Tiruppur camp, the Tamizhans have produced a mixed run in their last 5 matches, winning 3 and losing 2. They sit 4th with 6 points from 5 games and a net run rate of 0.222. Their batting has been a major strength, with Tushar Raheja scoring 486 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 177.37 in his last 10 matches. Amit Sathvik has also been impressive, collecting 484 runs at 60.5 with a 177.94 strike rate. With the ball, Ragupathy Silambarasan has taken 15 wickets at an economy of 9.04, while Esakkimuthu A has 14 wickets at 8.37.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the conditions are traditionally known to assist spin bowlers, making it a challenging venue for batters. Finger spinners can extract useful turns and bounce from the surface, especially as the match progresses. Pacers may also find success by varying their pace, relying on slower deliveries and clever changes in speed to restrict scoring. The pitch is expected to provide an interesting contest between bat and ball, with bowlers likely to play an important role. Considering the current odds and the recent performances of both teams, Madurai Panthers are entering this contest as the favourites. Their overall form gives them confidence ahead of this important encounter.

County Championship Division Two - Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire

In the County Championship Division Two, Gloucestershire are all set to take on Worcestershire at the College Ground, Cheltenham. Seeing the odds, the Worcestershire are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Worcestershire 1.72 Place a bet Gloucestershire 2.00 Place a bet

Why are Worcestershire Still Well Backed?

Worcestershire have collected 95 points from 8 matches, with 3 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws, placing them 6th in the standings. Their recent form includes 2 wins, 2 losses and a draw. Their batting unit features Daniel Lategan and Gareth Roderick, who have scored 598 and 567 runs respectively in their last 10 matches. Tom Taylor has also been outstanding with 35 wickets at an economy rate of 3.37, while Matthew Waite has taken 20 wickets.

Gloucestershire, meanwhile, are 8th with 38 points from 8 matches, having managed only 1 win against 7 defeats. Their recent results show 2 wins and 4 losses. Miles Hammond has been their leading recent batter, scoring 644 runs at an average of 37.88, while James Bracey has added 609 runs at 35.82. With the ball, Will Williams has taken 24 wickets in 8 matches at an impressive economy of 2.82, while Graeme van Buuren has claimed 21 wickets. Worcestershire have also dominated the recent head to head record, winning the latest meeting by 5 wickets and 3 of the last 5 completed encounters.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the College Ground in Cheltenham, England, the pitch is expected to provide useful assistance to fast bowlers, particularly during the early stages. Fresh conditions and overcast weather can help seamers generate swing and movement, making batting challenging at the start. As the game progresses, the surface is likely to settle, allowing batters to play their strokes more confidently. The pitch may become more batting friendly in the second innings, offering improved scoring opportunities. Spinners could also become effective as the surface gradually slows down and hence Worcestershire are the favourites here.