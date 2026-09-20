How Shafali Verma Continues to Shine on the Biggest Stage
Shafali Verma went on to score her maiden T20I century in the Asian Games semi-final match. Now she has managed to score 50+ scores in four of the last five knockout games she has played for the Indian team. From the 50 over World Cup to the Asian Games, her stellar form continues.
The Indian team has been able to dominate in the knockout games it has played since last year. And one of the main reasons behind this dominance in the knockout games or even the finals, has been Shafali Verma. Coming in as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the World Cup, she smashed 87 runs off 78 balls in the final match.
Eventually, India Women went on to lift the title with Shafali winning the POTM award. Later, she was also a part of the Indian team when they made it to the knockout stages of the Asia Cup. In the Asia Cup semi-final, she scored 64 runs off 40 balls, and in the finals against Sri Lanka, she scored 68 runs off 39 balls.
India Women were able to win the title once again, due to the heroics of Shafali. Now when the team has made it to the finals of Asian Games, Shafali went on to score 40 runs off 16 balls in the quarter final match, and 100 runs off 49 balls in the semi-final match.
Our Take
The figures show how important Shafali Verma has been for the Indian team when the stakes have remained high. Players are able to do well when it comes to the group stages or league stages of the tournament. But the real challenges arise when the pressure remains high in the knockout games. And this is where Shafali decided to shine and give her best for the Indian team.