Sure Bet of the Day, August 18! Odds for Upcoming Matches | SportsCafe

Tamil Nadu Premier League - Chepauk Super Gillies vs VIDA Kovai Kings

Playing the game on 18th August, 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, the Chepauk Super Gillies will be up against the VIDA Kovai Kings. Considering the odds, the Chepauk Super Gillies have an advantage with them.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Chepauk Super Gillies 1.84 Place a bet VIDA Kovai Kings 1.91 Place a bet

Why are Chepauk Super Gillies Still Well Backed?

Chepauk Super Gillies are placed at the 2nd position in the points table with 3 wins and 2 losses from their last 5 games. The team has got the support of Narayan Jagadeesan who has made 457 runs from 10 innings with an average of 57.13. In the bowling department, J Prem Kumar has picked 13 wickets from the 10 matches while keeping an economy rate of 8.18 for the team.

Coming to the VIDA Kovai Kings, they are placed at the 6th position with 2 wins and 3 losses from the 5 games played. They have Balasubramaniam Sachin with 498 runs from the 10 matches while bearing an average of 49.8 while amongst the bowlers, the team is blessed with Jhathavedh Subramanyan who has been able to pick 12 wickets from the 10 matches while having an economy rate of 7.18.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the match progresses at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the dry and hard surface is expected to slow down and offer increasing help to spinners. Batters can find scoring easier during the powerplay, but strokeplay may become tougher once the pitch starts wearing. Spinners are likely to get more grip and turn in the middle and later overs. Pacers may find greater success through slower deliveries, cutters and variations rather than relying purely on pace. Overall, the conditions could favour bowlers as the game develops. As of now, the odds and current form are in favour of Chepauk Super Gillies.

Delhi Premier League - Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers

The 32nd match of the Delhi Premier League is set to be hosted between the Purani Dilli 6 and the North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 18th August, 2026. Looking at the odds, the Purani Dilli 6 are well ahead in the game.

1xBet & Dafabet Best Odds Purani Dilli 6 1.65 Place a bet North Delhi Strikers 2.27 Place a bet

Why are Purani Dilli 6 Still Well Backed?

Purani Dilli 6 are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 4 wins and 3 losses from the 8 matches played. The team has got Lalit Yadav who has scored 148 runs from the 6 matches played while having an average of 74.00 for the team. Coming to the bowlers, Pankaj Jaswal is the one who has picked 9 wickets from the 7 matches while keeping an average of 24.44.

With the North Delhi Strikers, the team is at the 5th position with 3 wins and 3 losses form the 7 games played so far. They have the support of Sarthak Ranjan who has been able to score 350 runs from the 6 innings while having an average of 58.33. In the bowling department, the team has Vikas Dixit who has picked 8 wickets so far.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing sides have enjoyed better results in recent matches. Teams batting first have won only 6 games, while those chasing have secured 14 victories. The average first innings score stands at 149, compared to 136 in the second innings. These numbers suggest that captains winning the toss may look to bowl first and take advantage of the conditions while chasing later. Based on the venue record and the overall matchup, Purani Dilli 6 appear to have the advantage heading into this contest.

Delhi Premier League - East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings

Taking up the Central Delhi Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the East Delhi Riders will be up for a challenge on the 18th August, 2026. Looking at the odds, the Central Delhi Kings are expected to take a win here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Central Delhi Kings 1.81 Place a bet East Delhi Riders 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Central Delhi Kings Still Well Backed?

Central Delhi Kings are currently the only team that has qualified for the next round of the tournament with 7 wins from the 8 games played. Yash Dhull has been the top run-scorer of the tournament with 410 runs from the 8 innings played while keeping an average of 58.57. In the bowling department, the team has Money Grewal with 12 wickets from the 8 matches played.

Talking about the East Delhi Riders, they are still searching for their first win and have 5 losses form the 6 games played. Sujal Singh has been the player for the team with 180 runs from the 5 matches and has an average of 60.00 for the team. Ashish Meena so far has picked 6 wickets from the 5 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, teams chasing have enjoyed greater success in recent matches, with 14 wins compared to just 6 victories for sides batting first. The average score has been around 149 in the first innings and 136 while chasing. Considering these numbers, the captain winning the toss could prefer bowling first before chasing the target. With the venue record and overall matchup in mind, Central Delhi Kings are having the edge heading into this contest.