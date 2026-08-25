Sure Bet of the Day, August 25! Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders at Delhi Premier League | SportsCafe

Parimatch Best Odds Purani Dilli 6 1.81 Place a bet

Why are Purani Dilli 6 Still Well Backed?

Purani Dilli 6 has secured 5 wins and 3 losses from 9 matches and remains in contention for a top two finish. Their recent run has also improved, with 3 wins from their last 5 games. Aryan Gaur has been their standout batter, scoring 305 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.83. Anuj Rawat has also contributed 282 runs at an average of 47, while Dev Lakra has added 237 runs. With Pankaj Jaiswal taking 10 wickets and Rajneesh Dadar also claiming 10, Purani Dilli 6 have had useful contributions across departments. Their latest 20 run win over North Delhi Strikers should add further confidence before the final league match.

For the East Delhi Riders, the campaign has been more difficult, with the side managing only 2 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches. However, their recent results show signs of improvement, as they have won 2 of their last 5 games. Arpit Rana has been their leading run scorer with 227 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32.43, while Sujal Singh has scored 220 runs in 8 innings. Their bowling has been led by Ashish Meena, who has taken 13 wickets at an average of 14.23. Simarjeet Singh has also picked up 11 wickets. East Delhi Riders enter this match after a 7 wicket win over Outer Delhi Warriors and will look to finish the season strongly.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the conditions are likely to provide a balanced battle between batters and bowlers. Batters could find it easier to score once they get their eye in, with the shorter boundaries offering opportunities for attacking shots. Bowlers, however, can stay effective by keeping their lines tight and mixing up their pace, especially through the middle overs. Considering the expected conditions, Purani Dilli 6 could have the edge in this contest.