Sure Bet of the Day, August 5! Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: A solid bet at 1.70

Parimatch Best Odds Trent Rockets 1.70 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Still Well Backed?

Being at the top of the table, the Trent Rockets are having 4 wins and 1 loss from the 5 matches in the season so far. For them, Ben Duckett has got 260 runs from the 6 matches played while keeping an average of 52 while Tom Banton has made 201 runs from the 9 matches and has a strike rate of 157.03. In the bowling department, they have got Craig Overton who has picked 6 wickets from the 5 matches while maintaining a strike rate of 13.33.

For the Birmingham Phoenix, the upcoming contest is a do-or-die as they have just 1 win from the last 4 matches played. Joe Clarke has been the key batsman with 294 runs from the 10 matches played while having a strike rate of 171.92. Amongst the bowlers, Rehan Ahmed has got 8 wickets from the 5 matches played while maintaining a strike rate of 10 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the T20 format, Trent Bridge usually provides a well balanced surface that gives something to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can enjoy early movement and swing with the new ball, particularly if overhead conditions are cloudy. Once the initial phase passes, the true bounce and consistent pace allow batters to play their shots with confidence. Spinners may not get much help early on but can find a little grip as the pitch wears. The average first innings score in T20 matches is around 168 to 170, making it a competitive venue. Trent Rockets also benefit from home conditions, which makes them the favourites for this contest.