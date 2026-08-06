Sure Bet of the Day, August 6! Pick Winning Odds for Every Game

Best Odds PARIMATCH: MI London 1.72 Place a bet DAFABET: London Spirits 2.22 Place a bet

The Men’s Hundred Tournament - London Spirits vs MI London

On August 6, 2026, the London Spirits will be taking on the MI London in the 23rd match of the Men’s Hundred Tournament. Considering the odds and the form of the players, the MI London are entering as the favourites here.

Why are MI London Still Well Backed?

With 3 wins and 2 losses from the first 5 matches of the tournament, the MI London are sitting at the 4th position in the points table. In their batting department, Will Jacks has made 347 runs from the 10 matches while keeping an average of 34.7 while Sam Curran has got 289 runs from the 9 matches and has a strike rate of 162.35. In the bowling department, Tom Curran has got 13 wickets from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 13.46.

For the London Spirits, the single win from the last 5 games has got them into serious trouble so far in the tournament. In the batting department, Liam Livingstone has made 202 runs from the 6 matches and has kept a strike rate of 164.22 while in the bowling department, Jamie Overton has picked up 9 wickets from the 9 matches and has a strike rate of 15 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The match is set to be played at the Lord’s London that has got a slope which acts beneficial for the bowlers and hence the teams batting first have an advantage of using the fresh pitch. For the batsman, the best time to take the game away is during the spinners overs and hence the pitch offers a balanced contest. Seeing the prior odds and the way both the teams have performed so far, the MI London are the favourites here.

The Women’s Hundred Tournament - London Spirits (Women) vs MI London (Women)

In the Women’s Hundred tournament, the London Spirits Women will be taking on the MI London Women at the Lord’s London on 6th August, 2026. London Spirits Women have the advantage over the MI London Women in this match.

Best Odds PARIMATCH: London Spirits Women 1.63 Place a bet DAFABET: MI London Women 2.18 Place a bet

Why are London Spirits Women Still Well Backed?

The London Spirits Women have been able to win just 1 match from their last 5 matches and hence have lost the other 4 matches. Coming in as an all-rounder, the Marizanne Kapp has been effective with 128 runs from the 6 matches while keeping a strike rate of 128 while as a bowler, she has picked up 9 wickets and has been getting a strike rate of 12.22 for the team so far.

For the MI London Women, the last 5 matches have seen them losing 4 matches while the one match ended as a tie. Hayley Matthews is the key player for the team as she has picked up 10 wickets for the team and has a strike rate of 10.5 As a batsman, she has got 105 runs from the 6 matches played and has an average of 17.5 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

With the match all set to be played at the Lord’s London, the match will be often termed as a balanced one as because of the slope, the bowlers have an added advantage with them while for the batters, they will have the option to target the spinners in the middle overs of the match. While entering this match, the London Spirits Women have the better form and odds as compared to the MI London Women.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - VIDA Kovai Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans

The 4th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul between the VIDA Kovai Kings and the SKM Salem Spartans. Considering the form, the SKM Salem Spartans have the odds in their favour.

Best Odds PARIMATCH: SKM Salem Spartans 1.76 Place a bet DAFABET: VIDA Kovai Kings 2.02 Place a bet

Why are Salem Spartans Still Well Backed?

In the SKM Salem Spartans camp, confidence has improved after opening the TNPL 2026 season with a win. Their recent run shows 1 victory and 4 defeats, but the latest result could give them momentum. Nidhish Rajagopal remains the key batter after scoring 252 runs in his last 7 matches, while Hari Nishaanth adds stability at the top of the order. With the ball, M Poiyamozhi is the biggest threat, taking 19 wickets in his last 10 matches, and Mohammed Mohammed has chipped in with 12 wickets from 8 games. Salem, however, have struggled against Kovai, losing each of the last 4 completed meetings between the sides.

For VIDA Kovai King, the team enters this contest despite an inconsistent run of 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. They have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning the last 4 completed matches against Salem. M Shahrukh Khan leads the batting unit with 271 runs in his last 10 matches at a strike rate above 170, while Balasubramaniam Sachin has contributed 254 runs in 7 innings. R Divakar has impressed with 7 wickets in just 3 matches, and Jhathavedh Subramanyan provides additional support with the ball.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the T20 clash at NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch is expected to favour the batters with its consistent bounce and good carry. Teams that settle early can score freely, and anything around 170 to 180 is a competitive first innings total. Fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball, but the surface generally becomes easier for batting as the innings progresses. Spinners can still make an impact by varying their pace, especially during the middle overs. With a batting friendly track on offer, another high scoring contest could be on the cards. Based on current form and overall balance, Salem Spartans have the odds in their favour for this match.