Indian Cricketers' Second Innings in the CPL

(Ambati Rayudu playing in CPL for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

After the introduction of the IPL, there was a rise in the popularity of the T20 format and hence different countries started having their own leagues to give players a chance to showcase their skills. This is where the Caribbean Premier League came into existence and hence it helped the West Indies players to get a stage for them. However, the BCCI has made strict laws for the Indian players and hence they are not allowed to participate in the leagues going on apart from the Indian Premier League. But the exceptions are always there and hence we will be naming the 5 players from the Indian team who have participated in the CPL and hence have been a part of the teams.

List of Indian players in CPL

In the Caribbean Premier League, the top players from the West Indies and all over the world have participated to ensure that it gets to a stage where it reaches the audience well. With some Indian players also participating in the league, the tournament has now reached one of the best places in terms of the fans watching it. Below, we have curated the list of the top 5 players from India who have been a part of this league.

1. Pravin Tambe

One of the oldest players from India who made his debut in the IPL at the age of 41, Pravin Tambe is the player who played in the Caribbean Premier League for the team Trinbago Knight Riders in the year 2020. Initially set to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, he was deemed ineligible due to his prior participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and hence BCCI implemented their policy on him where the players weren’t allowed to play in the leagues outside India.

(Pravin Tambe playing for Trinbago Knight Riders)

However, Tambe didn't let this setback deter him. Instead, he embraced the opportunity to showcase his skills in the CPL with the Trinbago Knight Riders. Tambe's CPL stint proved to be a turning point. Despite limited opportunities, he made an impact, bagging three wickets in three matches. His performance showcased his resilience and determination, proving that age was no barrier to success. Furthermore, Trinbago Knight Riders managed to win the CPL that year, and hence his performance was widely talked about.

2. Sunny Sohal

One of the most popular U-19 Indian cricketers who made his name through valiant knocks played in the Caribbean Premier League for the franchise Barbados Tridents in the year 2018. Originally from Punjab, Sohal played for IPL teams like Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A few years ago, he decided to pursue opportunities in the United States, transitioning his cricketing career across continents.

Despite leaving Indian cricket behind, Sohal's love for the game remained strong. He embraced the challenge of American cricket, quickly becoming a vital player for Team USA. After playing for Barbados Trident in the year 2018, he failed to get more opportunities for the team and hence he was out of contention after playing just one season for the team.

3. Ambati Rayudu

The star Indian player who played 55 ODI matches for the Indian team and scored 1694 runs for the team got the chance to play for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the year 2023. After announcing his retirement from the International career and domestic matches, Ambati Rayudu went on to join the Caribbean Premier League. He was named as the marquee player for the team and hence his contribution was much awaited by all the fans of him around the globe.

(Ambati Rayudu in Caribbean Premier League)

In a surprising turn of events, Ambati Rayudu has made the decision to prematurely end his stint with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, citing personal reasons. Rayudu's departure comes amidst the ongoing CPL 2023 season, leaving fans and teammates alike puzzled by his abrupt exit. Rayudu's contributions to the Patriots were mixed, featuring in three innings where he managed to amass a total of 47 runs at a strike rate of 117.50. However, his performances were inconsistent, with scores of 0, 32, and 15 in the respective innings.

4. Smit Patel

Just like the story of Sunny Sohal, Smit Patel is another player who played for India in the U-19 World Cup and then went on to his journey beginning with India's U-19 World Cup win in 2012, followed by appearances for India's U-23 team, showcasing his talent at different levels. After making his mark in domestic cricket with Gujarat, Baroda, and Tripura, Patel surprised many by bidding farewell to Indian cricket in 2021, seeking fresh opportunities.

(Smit Patel playing in CPL for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

His decision led him to the CPL, where he debuted for the Barbados Royals. Despite being new to the CPL, Patel impressed with his batting skills, scoring 70 runs in five matches. His standout performance came in his debut match against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, where he scored a memorable half-century. Patel's journey reflects the determination of young cricketers to adapt and thrive in new environments.

5. Shreyanka Patil

The only women's cricketer from the Indian team who went on to play in the Caribbean Premier League, Shreyanka Patil has a story to tell everyone about her presence in the league. Making history in the CPL 2023 season, Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil became the first from India to play in the tournament. She joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors, marking a big moment for women's cricket.

(Shreyanka Pati in the Caribbean Premier League)

Patil didn't just make up the numbers; she made a real impact. In only 5 matches, she took an impressive 9 wickets, making her the top wicket-taker of the season. Her success isn't just about cricket; it's about breaking barriers and showing that women can shine in cricket too. Patil's achievements in the CPL 2023 season inspire girls everywhere to follow their dreams, regardless of any limits society might put on them.