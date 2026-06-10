Shivam Dube News

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Dasun ShanakaRohit SharmaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Welcome to Sportscafe, your go-to platform for all Shivam Dube news. Whether you're looking for the latest news on his career or Shivam Dube news today, we bring you timely updates on this rising star’s journey in the cricket world.

AI Simulation, T20 Mumbai | Shivam Dubes unbeaten 76 powers ARCS Andheri past Bandra Blasters

AI Simulation, T20 Mumbai | Shivam Dubes unbeaten 76 powers ARCS Andheri past Bandra Blasters

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller

AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, LSG vs CSK | Samson and Dube steer Chennai through tense Lucknow chase

AI Simulation, LSG vs CSK | Samson and Dube steer Chennai through tense Lucknow chase

  • news
  • cricket
CSK Stars Turn Catch Practice Into Comedy Show Before PBKS Game

CSK Stars Turn Catch Practice Into Comedy Show Before PBKS Game

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Buzz as Shivam Dube Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead of IPL 2026

Twitter Buzz as Shivam Dube Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead of IPL 2026

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  • cricket
Why Narendra Modi Stadium Hasn’t Been Kind to India in ICC Events?

Why Narendra Modi Stadium Hasn’t Been Kind to India in ICC Events?

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  • cricket
WATCH, IND vs NED | Shivam Dube saves sinking Indian ship with stunning onslaught against spin

WATCH, IND vs NED | Shivam Dube saves sinking Indian ship with stunning onslaught against spin

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  • cricket
IND vs NZ | Twitter laughs as despairing review saves oblivious Dube from LBW after middling ball

IND vs NZ | Twitter laughs as despairing review saves oblivious Dube from LBW after middling ball

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  • cricket
IND vs NZ | Twitter in splits as Jacobs ruins Kiwi run-out celebrations with guilty confession

IND vs NZ | Twitter in splits as Jacobs ruins Kiwi run-out celebrations with guilty confession

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  • cricket
New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in awe as India start T20 leg with comprehensive win

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in awe as India start T20 leg with comprehensive win

  • news
  • cricket
Aakash Chopra Calls Out Gambhir for His Chaotic Number 3 Rotation

Aakash Chopra Calls Out Gambhir for His Chaotic Number 3 Rotation

  • news
  • cricket
Former India Cricketer Discusses Dhonis Impact Player Role in IPL 2026

Former India Cricketer Discusses Dhonis Impact Player Role in IPL 2026

  • news
  • cricket
India vs Pakistan, Final – Asia Cup 2025 (28 September, Dubai)

India vs Pakistan, Final – Asia Cup 2025 (28 September, Dubai)

  • news
  • cricket
India vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 vs A2) – Asia Cup 2025 (21 September, Dubai)

India vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 vs A2) – Asia Cup 2025 (21 September, Dubai)

  • news
  • cricket
India vs Bangladesh, Preview | Super Four Match 4 will look to dominate after big group wins

India vs Bangladesh, Preview | Super Four Match 4 will look to dominate after big group wins

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  • cricket
India vs Oman, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Strong Wins

India vs Oman, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Strong Wins

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  • cricket
India Dominates, Pakistan Prepares: Asia Cup 2025 Heats Up

India Dominates, Pakistan Prepares: Asia Cup 2025 Heats Up

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  • cricket
India Crush UAE: Lightning Victory at Asia Cup 2025

India Crush UAE: Lightning Victory at Asia Cup 2025

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  • cricket
Asia Cup 2025: Tension, aggression and expectations ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Asia Cup 2025: Tension, aggression and expectations ahead of India-Pakistan clash

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, Asia Cup | Teammates troll Shivam Dube after all-rounder wins Impact player award

Watch, Asia Cup | Teammates troll Shivam Dube after all-rounder wins Impact player award

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  • cricket
Asia Cup | Shivam Dube turns unlikely hero with ball in India’s big win over UAE

Asia Cup | Shivam Dube turns unlikely hero with ball in India’s big win over UAE

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  • cricket
Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump UAE with dominant win in opening match

Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump UAE with dominant win in opening match

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  • cricket
IPL | Eliminated CSK finally tastes victory and puts a dent in Kolkata’s playoff hopes

IPL | Eliminated CSK finally tastes victory and puts a dent in Kolkata’s playoff hopes

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  • cricket
CSK vs KKR | Narine, Chakaravarthy wreck CSK as Dhoni’s captaincy return turns nightmare

CSK vs KKR | Narine, Chakaravarthy wreck CSK as Dhoni’s captaincy return turns nightmare

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  • cricket
CSK vs KKR | Twitter in splits as Sunil Narine gets a taste of his spin while fielding

CSK vs KKR | Twitter in splits as Sunil Narine gets a taste of his spin while fielding

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  • cricket
Ranji Trophy | ‌Dube and Surya included in Mumbai’s squad for Quarter Final against Haryana

Ranji Trophy | ‌Dube and Surya included in Mumbai’s squad for Quarter Final against Haryana

  • news
  • cricket
IND vs ENG | Twitter rejoices as Dube shuns concussion sub critics by scalping blitzing Salt first ball

IND vs ENG | Twitter rejoices as Dube shuns concussion sub critics by scalping blitzing Salt first ball

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  • cricket

Stay up-to-date with the latest news on Shivam Dube through Sportscafe. From thrilling match performances to key moments, we provide all the coverage you need. Keep checking in for the latest updates and stories!