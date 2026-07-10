Rachin Ravindra Opens Up on MS Dhoni's Aura in India.

Rachin Ravindra was surely impressed after taking a look at the aura and craze of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in India. Whenever he is spotted by the fans, the sound of the stadium goes beyond the limits of what the Shor Meter could capture. And he deserves this much craze for the things he has done with the Indian cricket team. Till date, Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all ICC titles for the Indian cricket team.