Rachin Ravindra Opens Up on MS Dhoni's Aura in India
Rachin Ravindra recently spoke about the aura of MS Dhoni in India. He played with Dhoni for a few games in the Indian Premier League, and shared his experience for the same in a recent interview. Rachin was left in awe, looking at the fans and their love towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Chennai Super Kings fans will be getting some nostalgia after getting to know what Rachin Ravindra said about MS Dhoni. He has played for a few seasons with the team, and managed to deliver his best for them across all occasions. Recently in an interview, he talked about the aura of MS Dhoni which he witnessed in India.
Rachin was asked about the popularity of Captain Cool, since he has played with him in the Indian Premier League. He responded by saying, “The sounds of the grounds and blowing and whistles and stuff when MS Dhoni comes on TV is like next level. He's walking out for warm-up, people go mad, in the airports as well. Even when the camera shows him on screen, people go berserk.”
This shows that MS Dhoni is having a unique bond with the fans in India. He has been with the Indian team for a long time till his international retirement, which came years ago. Even though he continues to play the IPL, fans still miss his presence behind the stumps in internationals.
Our Take
Rachin Ravindra was surely impressed after taking a look at the aura and craze of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in India. Whenever he is spotted by the fans, the sound of the stadium goes beyond the limits of what the Shor Meter could capture. And he deserves this much craze for the things he has done with the Indian cricket team. Till date, Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all ICC titles for the Indian cricket team.