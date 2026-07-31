Indias Bangladesh Tour Talks Take a New Turn
India is proposed for a tour of Bangladesh in September, but it is still not confirmed. Reports claim that BCB has urged the government to start the talks with India. If the talks go successful, the India tour of Bangladesh will be taking place in the September window.
Over the last few months, the BCB has been working hard to ensure that the scheduled India tour of Bangladesh takes place. The board even sold the broadcasting rights of the tour, but it is still not confirmed whether the tour will take place or not.
We are just a few months away from the series, but the talks have not progressed in a way that it should have been. Amidst all this, the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Tamim Iqbal, has urged the government to talk with the Indian government for the proposed tour. Still, the talks between the governments of both countries have not started.
If the talks commence, it will be helpful for the BCCI and BCB, as the fans will get to know whether the tour will be taking place or not. The tensions between the two nations heated both on and off the field, which has resulted in the tour still hanging on a thread, even when August has almost started.
Our Take
The BCB is working hard to ensure that the India tour of Bangladesh takes place. Even though they have received some positive response from the same, it is still not confirmed whether the tour will be actually happening or not. It was postponed due to the internal tensions in Bangladesh, but it went on to be the geopolitical tensions between the two countries. Now it remains to be seen how the government talks will go on for the tour to happen.