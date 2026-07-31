Jasprit Bumrah Passes Fitness Test, Set for Sri Lanka Test Series
Jasprit Bumrah has passed the fitness tests at BCCI CoE, and he is now set for the Sri Lanka series. He will be leading India's bowling attack for the upcoming series, as India aims to make a comeback in the WTC standings. The series starts from 15 August.
The India tour of Sri Lanka is all set to commence from 15 August, and the Indian fans finally have some good news. Even though various players have suffered an injury and are unavailable for national selection, one of them has cleared the fitness tests. And it is none other than Boom boom, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah suffered with an injury in the ODI series against England and even missed out on the final ODI. His name was present in the squad for Sri Lanka Tests, but his availability was subject to fitness in the series. The Indian pacer was also set to take the fitness test by the end of July at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
It has been reported that Jasprit Bumrah has passed the fitness tests ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. He will now be available for the Indian team ahead of the crucial Test series, which will determine their qualification for the World Test Championship final.
Our Take
Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Test series against Sri Lanka comes as a massive boost for the Indian cricket team. After a long time, fans will be able to watch the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the longest format of the game. With them spearheading the pace department, Sri Lanka batters will have something to fear with in every moment of the game.