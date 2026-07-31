Twitter Buzzes Over Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma's Viral London Meet-Up
Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri met in London, as the photo was also posted on social media. It quickly took over the internet, as fans spotted Rohit Sharma clean shaved. This moment even gave nostalgia to those who watched the game when Shastri was the Head Coach.
Former Indian Head Coach Ravi Shastri had a moment to cherish with the former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. Both of them met each other in London, and Shastri posted about the same on X. He tweeted by saying, “Great bumping into a relaxed Shaaaarma on a stroll in London @ImRo45.”
This meeting has gone viral all over the social media, as fans have started reacting to the same. Both Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri were together in the team having the captain player duo from 2017 to 2021. With them together, India was able to achieve new heights across all formats of the game.
This even includes India's Test peak, including consecutive Border-Gavaskar trophy wins, Champions Trophy final, and much more. The latest meeting between the two also comes at a time when Rohit Sharma is enjoying his international break.
Recreate this
Recreate this pic.twitter.com/jlXhehEUO7— Shashank (@Shashankmsdian) July 31, 2026
A Twitter user made a hilarious demand to Ravi Shastri. He asked him to ensure that Rohit recreates his famous dance video.
So Young
Rohit looks so young in this age also 😍 pic.twitter.com/U6dY8iqj1P— 𝙎 𝙐 𝘿 𝘼 𝙍 𝙎 𝘼 𝙉 (@Akracing) July 31, 2026
Looking at Rohit Sharma now, fans won't even realise that he is around 40 years old. He looks so young even at this age, and this is the reason why everyone is looking at him.
Rohit Ranvir
Ye Rohit Sharma, Ranvir Singh kabse ban gaya— Akshay Panchal (@Akshay_Speaking) July 31, 2026
A Twitter user made a hilarious comment at Rohit Sharma. He used to look like the Hitman but now he is looking more like Ranvir Singh from Bollywood.