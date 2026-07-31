Reason Behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshis Vice-Captaincy Revealed by East Zone
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed the vice-captain of East Zone. Being aged just 15, he has been handed a big opportunity to be a leader, which has also raised questions. Amidst this, the selector of East Zone has talked about the actual reason why they decided to do the same.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in the headlines due to his performances for the Indian team. And now he is back again on the top, as he was named as the vice-captain of East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Ever since this announcement was made, it has invited mixed reactions from the fans and analysts.
Some say that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be able to learn from an early age, but others even say that this is way too early for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Even Harsha Bhogle, a famous commentator, talked about the same saying that Vaibhav is not having much experience in the red ball format.
Amidst all this criticism, the selector of East Zone has finally talked about the same. Manish said, "We are not thinking about the present alone. A vice-captain gets to observe the captain closely and understand how a team is run. We wanted Vaibhav to be more involved with the group because we think it will help him as he develops.”
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been handed a big responsibility by being appointed as the vice-captain of East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. The team has various big names, but amidst all of them, Vaibhav being named as the vice-captain is a big strategy. It will either turn out to be a big bet for the team which yields positive results or a gamble which didn't pay off well.