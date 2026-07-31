Harshit Rana Begins Intense Training for India Comeback.

The bowling woes for the Indian team are already at a peak in the last few months. Harshit Rana has missed out on multiple opportunities to be a part of the Indian team due to his recurring injuries. If he is declared fit soon, fans will be able to see him play for the Indian team in the ODI series against West Indies, which are set to take place in September. Moreover, India is also scheduled to play against Afghanistan in T20Is, where Rana could potentially make his comeback.