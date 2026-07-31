Harshit Rana Begins Intense Training for India Comeback
Harshit Rana’s career has been affected with injuries lately. He missed out on the IPL but went on to play for India in the UK tour. There he suffered an injury once again, due to which he has been unavailable for selection even in the Tests against Sri Lanka.
Harshit Rana is having a hard time fighting with the injuries but he is on the road to make a comeback. Recently, he posted a few photos on social media, showing the fans that he has been hitting the gym to make his return as soon as possible.
The photos are from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where Harshit is working hard to make his international return. He suffered with an injury in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, as he got a Grade 1 right hamstring injury. This injury came shortly after his comeback to international cricket after missing out on action for four months.
He played for India in the ODIs against New Zealand. But he missed out on the T20 World Cup and IPL 2026, making his return in the India tour of the UK. Even after playing a few games for the team, he suffered another injury, as he was replaced by Prince Yadav in the squad.
Our Take
The bowling woes for the Indian team are already at a peak in the last few months. Harshit Rana has missed out on multiple opportunities to be a part of the Indian team due to his recurring injuries. If he is declared fit soon, fans will be able to see him play for the Indian team in the ODI series against West Indies, which are set to take place in September. Moreover, India is also scheduled to play against Afghanistan in T20Is, where Rana could potentially make his comeback.