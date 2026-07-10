Smriti Mandhana Shines with a Fifty at Historic Lords Test
Smriti Mandhana has dominated with the bat in the Lord's Test against England. Even in the tough English conditions, she has managed to score a half-century for the Indian team. Mandhana continues to dominate the English bowlers at their own home ground in a historic test match.
The Test match between India Women and England Women has come out to be in the favor of India Women. Harmanpreet Kaur lost the toss and her team was sent to bat first. Shafali Verma lost her wicket early but that was not enough for the English bowlers to stop Smriti Mandhana from dominating the game.
She got support from Yastika Bhatia at the other end. But unfortunately, Bhatia was able to receive a good start which she couldn't convert to a big score. Eventually, the decisive moment came to the game along with Jemimah Rodrigues, who gave the much needed support to Smriti Mandhana.
This helped Smriti Mandhana to score her half-century in just 50 balls. Till now she continues to perform well for the India Women's team with the bat, as she also looks for some consistent support from the other batters.
Our Take
Smriti Mandhana has continued her dominant form across all formats of the game. Whether it is T20Is, ODIs, or even Tests, she manages to lead India Women's batting line-up from the front. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to convert her half-century to a big score for the India Women's team in the upcoming overs.