Queen of Lord's? Smriti Mandhana Shines Against England Once Again
Smriti Mandhana continues to dominate England at Lord's Test. With India Women and England Women going against each other in a one off Test, Mandhana dominated with the bat yet again. She went on to score 83 runs in the first innings and 70 runs in the second innings.
The India Women's team are now on a whole different level in the longest format of the game. Playing a Test match at Lord's comes out to be one of the most challenging things for a visiting team. But for Smriti Mandhana, it seems that she has simply found a new home at this venue.
In the one off Test match against England Women, she went on to score 83 runs for the team in the first innings. Later in the second innings of the Indian team, she went on to score 70 runs, helping India to extend its lead in the game. At a venue where even the English batters failed to score runs, Mandhana dominated with ease.
Lauren Bell was able to dismiss her in the second innings at the score of 70. She now remains among the few batters in the history of the game who have managed to score a half-century in both innings at Lord's.
Our Take
The India Women's team have shown great determination with both bat and ball against England Women in the Lord's Test. Mandhana showcased her batting classics with ease, as she received the required support from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in the first innings, and Yastika Bhatia in the second innings. India Women will now be looking forward to extending its lead even more, before the bowlers finish the job against England Women in this one off Test match.
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