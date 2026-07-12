Queen of Lord's? Smriti Mandhana Shines Against England Once Again

The India Women's team have shown great determination with both bat and ball against England Women in the Lord's Test. Mandhana showcased her batting classics with ease, as she received the required support from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in the first innings, and Yastika Bhatia in the second innings. India Women will now be looking forward to extending its lead even more, before the bowlers finish the job against England Women in this one off Test match.