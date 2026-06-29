India Women Cricket Team News
The India Women’s Cricket Team has established itself as one of the top teams in the world, consistently making waves on the international stage. At Sportscafe, we provide comprehensive coverage, from match reports to player performances.
Twitter Erupts Before Indias Must-Win Clash Against Australia Women
AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller
AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh
Have India Women Laid the Foundation for a Maiden T20 World Cup Title?
Can India Women Repeat What West Indies Women Achieved in 2016?
AI Simulation | IND W vs SA W | Smriti Mandhana Guides India Women to Thrilling 8-Run Win Over South Africa Women
India Women's Spin Attack Under Threat After Latest Injury Update
AI Simulation, IND W vs NED W | Smriti Mandhana leads India to dominant 53-run win over Netherlands
How Number 18 Has Become Pakistan's Biggest Nightmare in T20 World Cups?
AI Simulation, Women's T20 World Cup | Smriti Mandhana shines as India outclass Pakistan at Edgbaston
Why Group A Could Be the Most Competitive Group in the Women's T20 World Cup?
AI Simulation, ENG-W vs IND-W | Harmanpreet Kaur guides India Women to thrilling win in Chelmsford opener
Watch, India Women tour of Australia | Richa’s exemplary reflexes hand Charani first ODI wicket in Australia
Sri Lanka Women tour of India | Twitter applauds as India complete whitewash with 15-run win
Watch PM Modi Shares His Skincare Secrets with Women’s Team
Find Out the First Instance When World Cup Champion Failed to Receive Medal
Ashwin’s Reaction After the Women’s World Cup Win Raises Questions on Men’s Team
Why 2025 Might Go Down as the Most Unique Year in Cricket History?
How Every Player Made the 2025 Women’s World Cup Unforgettable
Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter thrilled as India crowned champions after 52-run win over South Africa
Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter elated as Harmanpreet pulls rabbit out of hat with clever change
Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter roars as Amandeep triggers Brits’ dismissal with brilliant effort
Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter cannot believe as Anneke Bosch puts down sitter to extend Shafali’s stay
The Journey of Heart and Hope That Took India Women to the Final
IND-W vs AUS-W | India pull off historic chase in World Cup semi-final to smash past Australia into final
IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts as shellshocked Mandhana walks off after succumbing to smallest of spikes
IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter impressed as DK perfectly prophesizes Litchfield's monstrous hit that stun Perry
Keep following Sportscafe for detailed updates and stories about India’s Women’s Cricket Team and their successes. Stay informed about the team’s progress, their upcoming fixtures, and much more as they continue to build on their legacy.