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The India Women’s Cricket Team has established itself as one of the top teams in the world, consistently making waves on the international stage. At Sportscafe, we provide comprehensive coverage, from match reports to player performances.

Twitter Erupts Before Indias Must-Win Clash Against Australia Women

Twitter Erupts Before Indias Must-Win Clash Against Australia Women

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  • cricket
AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller

AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller

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  • cricket
AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh

AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh

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  • cricket
Have India Women Laid the Foundation for a Maiden T20 World Cup Title?

Have India Women Laid the Foundation for a Maiden T20 World Cup Title?

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Can India Women Repeat What West Indies Women Achieved in 2016?

Can India Women Repeat What West Indies Women Achieved in 2016?

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AI Simulation | IND W vs SA W | Smriti Mandhana Guides India Women to Thrilling 8-Run Win Over South Africa Women

AI Simulation | IND W vs SA W | Smriti Mandhana Guides India Women to Thrilling 8-Run Win Over South Africa Women

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India Women's Spin Attack Under Threat After Latest Injury Update

India Women's Spin Attack Under Threat After Latest Injury Update

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AI Simulation, IND W vs NED W | Smriti Mandhana leads India to dominant 53-run win over Netherlands

AI Simulation, IND W vs NED W | Smriti Mandhana leads India to dominant 53-run win over Netherlands

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  • cricket
How Number 18 Has Become Pakistan's Biggest Nightmare in T20 World Cups?

How Number 18 Has Become Pakistan's Biggest Nightmare in T20 World Cups?

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, Women's T20 World Cup | Smriti Mandhana shines as India outclass Pakistan at Edgbaston

AI Simulation, Women's T20 World Cup | Smriti Mandhana shines as India outclass Pakistan at Edgbaston

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Why Group A Could Be the Most Competitive Group in the Women's T20 World Cup?

Why Group A Could Be the Most Competitive Group in the Women's T20 World Cup?

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, ENG-W vs IND-W | Harmanpreet Kaur guides India Women to thrilling win in Chelmsford opener

AI Simulation, ENG-W vs IND-W | Harmanpreet Kaur guides India Women to thrilling win in Chelmsford opener

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  • cricket
Watch, India Women tour of Australia | Richa’s exemplary reflexes hand Charani first ODI wicket in Australia

Watch, India Women tour of Australia | Richa’s exemplary reflexes hand Charani first ODI wicket in Australia

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka Women tour of India | Twitter applauds as India complete whitewash with 15-run win

Sri Lanka Women tour of India | Twitter applauds as India complete whitewash with 15-run win

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  • cricket
Watch PM Modi Shares His Skincare Secrets with Women’s Team

Watch PM Modi Shares His Skincare Secrets with Women’s Team

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  • cricket
Find Out the First Instance When World Cup Champion Failed to Receive Medal

Find Out the First Instance When World Cup Champion Failed to Receive Medal

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  • cricket
Ashwin’s Reaction After the Women’s World Cup Win Raises Questions on Men’s Team

Ashwin’s Reaction After the Women’s World Cup Win Raises Questions on Men’s Team

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  • cricket
Why 2025 Might Go Down as the Most Unique Year in Cricket History?

Why 2025 Might Go Down as the Most Unique Year in Cricket History?

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  • cricket
How Every Player Made the 2025 Women’s World Cup Unforgettable

How Every Player Made the 2025 Women’s World Cup Unforgettable

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  • cricket
Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter thrilled as India crowned champions after 52-run win over South Africa

Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter thrilled as India crowned champions after 52-run win over South Africa

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Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter elated as Harmanpreet pulls rabbit out of hat with clever change

Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter elated as Harmanpreet pulls rabbit out of hat with clever change

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Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter roars as Amandeep triggers Brits’ dismissal with brilliant effort

Women’s ODI World Cup Final | Twitter roars as Amandeep triggers Brits’ dismissal with brilliant effort

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Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter cannot believe as Anneke Bosch puts down sitter to extend Shafali’s stay

Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter cannot believe as Anneke Bosch puts down sitter to extend Shafali’s stay

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The Journey of Heart and Hope That Took India Women to the Final

The Journey of Heart and Hope That Took India Women to the Final

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  • cricket
IND-W vs AUS-W | India pull off historic chase in World Cup semi-final to smash past Australia into final

IND-W vs AUS-W | India pull off historic chase in World Cup semi-final to smash past Australia into final

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  • cricket
IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts as shellshocked Mandhana walks off after succumbing to smallest of spikes

IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter reacts as shellshocked Mandhana walks off after succumbing to smallest of spikes

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IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter impressed as DK perfectly prophesizes Litchfield's monstrous hit that stun Perry

IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter impressed as DK perfectly prophesizes Litchfield's monstrous hit that stun Perry

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Keep following Sportscafe for detailed updates and stories about India’s Women’s Cricket Team and their successes. Stay informed about the team’s progress, their upcoming fixtures, and much more as they continue to build on their legacy.