CSK Announce Departure of Legendary Coach Stephen Fleming
Stephen Fleming has officially parted ways with Chennai Super Kings. After staying with the team for almost two decades, both of them have now gone separate ways with mutual consent. Fleming helped Chennai Super Kings to win five IPL titles and even the Champions League many times.
The Chennai Super Kings fans will be witnessing the end of an era. An era which started way back in 2009, when it was announced that Stephen Fleming is the new Head Coach of the team. Fleming stayed with CSK in its highs and lows, but everything has its last time.
For Stephen Fleming, his final time as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings had arrived. After the IPL 2026 season, CSK made a post recently on its social media handles, showing an announcement. But this was not an announcement which could make the cricket fans happy. With this announcement, the team confirmed that Stephen Fleming has stepped down as the Head Coach.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 13, 2026
The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways.
Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us.
With immense respect and… pic.twitter.com/qjvb4oZUuU
In the post, Chennai Super Kings even said that the team and Stephen Fleming have decided mutually to part ways with each other. Their partnership has been one of the most successful in the IPL history, as Fleming stayed with the team ever since the start of the tournament.
Our Take
Chennai Super Kings was not having a good time in the Indian Premier League. After winning its fifth title in the IPL 2023 edition, the team didn't even make it to the playoffs for a single season. Now with their preparations starting for the 2027 season, the team must have thought to make some changes and try out something new. Due to this reason, they might have parted ways with Stephen Fleming.