Twitter in Shock as Jasprit Bumrah Suffers Major Injury Blow
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. He suffered with an injury and even went to the BCCI CoE for the fitness tests. While reports claimed that he has successfully passed them, he has been ruled out of the tests against Sri Lanka.
The months have changed, the timeline has changed and even the line-up has changed, but one problem remained in the Indian team. And this is related to the injury woes of Jasprit Bumrah. After making his comeback to the ODI format, he has missed out on the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Bumrah played two ODIs against England, which was also his first series since the finals of the 2023 World Cup. But just after playing the first two matches for the Indian team, he missed out on the series decider at Lord's. Questions are now coming back on his fitness, as India begins its preparations for the World Cup 2027.
Or this could be something done to manage his workload, which has been an issue. Bumrah will be a part of the Indian team for the Asian Games, which are scheduled to take place next month.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Shuru Hote hi Khatam
August 2, 2026
A Twitter user used a famous meme to determine Bumrah's fitness. He was available for two matches and then decided to be ruled out for the next three.
Not a Surprise
At this point, bumrah not playing is like no suprise (in recent years). Although I badly want him to play😭— Extra Covers (@ExtraCovers7) August 2, 2026
Earlier fans used to get shocked when they heard that Bumrah is not going to play. But now it just seems like ordinary news which they are getting almost every series.
Is it Time?
High Time for India to consider Bhuvi for World Cup pic.twitter.com/8bbFgdMKDe— Yuvraj Singh Fans (@Yuvifansclub) August 2, 2026
With Jasprit Bumrah being injured, who could be the best possible replacement for the World Cup? Some fans are suggesting Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been doing well in the IPL.
0
0
0
0
0
0