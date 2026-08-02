Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on His India Return Speculation
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has delivered some of the finest performances lately. Ravichandran Ashwin, in a recent video, called out the selectors to bring back Bhuvi for the World Cup. RCB posted a video of Bhuvneshwar Kumar being asked about his comeback to the Indian team.
The Indian selectors are worried on who could be the best bowler for the World Cup 2027 which will be played in South Africa. Ravichandran Ashwin, in a recent video, talked about the importance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the tournament. He has been doing really well for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL lately.
Over the last two seasons, he has been among the leading wicket-takers for the team. And the two seasons for which Bhuvi has played for the team, RCB has been able to win the title without any issues. With Ashwin talking about his international return, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also reacted to the same.
RCB posted a video, where he said, “I'm playing the IPL and domestic cricket because I love the game. When you're young and playing for India, you say you love the game. But honestly, things like 'control the controllables', 'don't overthink', or 'playing for the passion of the game' - I can actually feel those things now.”
Our Take
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made it clear that he is not delivering his best to make his comeback to the Indian team. He has been a part of the team across all three formats of the game, and dominated for the team in every continent. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been grateful to have a bowler like him, he still has been out of plans to make an international comeback.
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