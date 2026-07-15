Mumbai Indians Set to Hold Season Review Meeting Soon
Mumbai Indians is yet to conduct its season review for IPL 2026. Several things are set to be discussed in this meeting, along with the future of their captain, Hardik Pandya. It has been reported that Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma are being seen as the captaincy options.
Mumbai Indians have not been able to do well in the Indian Premier League lately. After winning its last title in 2020, the team has failed to qualify for the finals on all occasions. Even in the IPL 2026 season, they finished among the bottom teams, being the first ones to get eliminated.
Now it has been reported that the team will be having its season review soon. And this meeting will be focusing on various aspects, such as coaching staff, players, and even trade moves. Hardik Pandya is likely to be a part of the trade moves for the team, as they are reportedly seeking a change in captaincy.
Along with that, new captaincy options might also be explored within the team. Reports claim that Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma are emerging as the contenders to lead the team in the upcoming seasons. Mahela Jayawardene’s future with the franchise is also likely to be discussed in the same.
Our Take
This shows that Mumbai Indians is set to have a revamp in the upcoming IPL season. If changes are made to the coaching staff, it is likely to mark the end of an era for the fans who have been watching the team for a long time. Mahela Jayawardene has led them to win various titles, but now his position is also under scrutiny. Regarding the captaincy change, it remains to be seen which player the team considers a potential future captain.