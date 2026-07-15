Mumbai Indians Set to Hold Season Review Meeting Soon.

This shows that Mumbai Indians is set to have a revamp in the upcoming IPL season. If changes are made to the coaching staff, it is likely to mark the end of an era for the fans who have been watching the team for a long time. Mahela Jayawardene has led them to win various titles, but now his position is also under scrutiny. Regarding the captaincy change, it remains to be seen which player the team considers a potential future captain.