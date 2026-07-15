Shubman Gill Gains Big in ODI Rankings as Senior Stars Slip
The ICC rankings have received its weekly update, and Shubman Gill has received a boost. He is now having 803 points, standing just 12 points away from the top spot. However, the decline continues for senior stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Shubman Gill is having the best time of his life in recent months. As a captain of the Indian team, he has managed to score tons of runs across formats, as he continues to dominate in ODIs also. Yesterday against England, he went on to score 80 runs while staying not out, as India went on to win the game.
With this, the ICC rankings have received an update, which has benefitted Shubman Gill. He has gained a good amount of points, as he now stands just 12 points away from the top spot. While he is holding his spot at the 2nd, Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stand just behind him in the ICC rankings.
Virat Kohli has lost points yet again, as he was dismissed for a low score in the first ODI. He also missed out on the ODI series against Afghanistan, making it another continuous week of him losing points. Rohit Sharma also failed to score well in the first ODI, due to which he has also lost points following the first ODI against England.
Our Take
Shubman Gill is continuing his run at the top in the ICC rankings. We all expected it would be Virat Kohli who dethrones Daryl Mitchell at the top. But now it seems that it will be another Indian who will be dethroning Mitchell at the top, and it is Shubman Gill. At the same time, watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in form will be a blessing for the Indian fans, as they are playing together after a long time.