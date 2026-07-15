Shubman Gill Gains Big in ODI Rankings as Senior Stars Slip.

Shubman Gill is continuing his run at the top in the ICC rankings. We all expected it would be Virat Kohli who dethrones Daryl Mitchell at the top. But now it seems that it will be another Indian who will be dethroning Mitchell at the top, and it is Shubman Gill. At the same time, watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in form will be a blessing for the Indian fans, as they are playing together after a long time.