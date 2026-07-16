AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | KL Rahul's Unbeaten 74 Helps India Clinch ODI Series Against England
KL Rahul's unbeaten knock helped the Indian team to post a strong total against England in 2nd ODI. Washington Sundar’s middle over spells and Prasidh Krishna's crucial breakthroughs helped India to restrict England in the chase. =
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which is expected to offer a balanced ODI surface. It offers assistance to seamers with the new ball under overhead conditions. Batters who are able to survive the opening spell will be rewarded with consistent bounce for a better stroke play. As the innings progresses, slower balls and spinners will be able to do well, particularly in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 280 to 300 is expected to be competitive. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with cool temperatures and a brief chance of a passing shower.
Toss
England wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Harry Brook aims to use the early seam conditions and restrict India to a low total.
Lineups
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna
Match Report
India was able to seal the series against England by winning the second ODI by 27 runs at Sophia Gardens. Jofra Archer was able to strike early in the game by removing Rohit Sharma. But Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were able to rebuild the innings with their 104-run stand, where they effectively rotated strike and punished loose deliveries. Gill lost his wicket after scoring 68, while Kohli departed at 63 soon after Adil Rashid came to bowl his first spell.
KL Rahul was able to anchor the team's death overs, finding some support from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. He accelerated in the last 10 overs of the game, going on to score 74 runs off 71 balls, which helped India to post a massive total of 291/7 in 50 overs.
England was able to start the chase well, as Ben Duckett attacked the new ball while Joe Root continued his classic rhythm. The team went on to score 87/1 but India came up with Washington Sundar, who changed the game. He bowled tight lines which helped to remove Harry Brook and Ben Duckett in quick succession, putting England at the back foot.
Jos Buttler counterattacked by scoring 54, but Will Jacks also lost his wicket to Sundar. Eventually Prasidh Krishna dismissed Buttler with a well directed short ball. Even though Root scored 79, England were bowled out for 264 in 48.5 overs. India sealed the series with the first two games, winning this match by 27 runs.
Player of the Match
KL Rahul won the Player of the Match award for scoring 74 runs off 71 balls, which helped India to post a strong total in the death overs.