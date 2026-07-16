AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | KL Rahul's Unbeaten 74 Helps India Clinch ODI Series Against England

The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which is expected to offer a balanced ODI surface. It offers assistance to seamers with the new ball under overhead conditions. Batters who are able to survive the opening spell will be rewarded with consistent bounce for a better stroke play. As the innings progresses, slower balls and spinners will be able to do well, particularly in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 280 to 300 is expected to be competitive. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with cool temperatures and a brief chance of a passing shower.