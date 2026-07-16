Axar Patel Recalls Virat Kohlis Legendary 82* vs Pakistan
Axar Patel shared the crease with Virat Kohli for some time in the iconic T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Due to a wrong call, he was unfortunately run out, but Kohli took the game till the end to help India win. Recently, Axar talked about Virat Kohli's legendary knock.
Axar Patel has described Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan as one of the greatest innings the game has ever witnessed. Axar remembered that day when the Indian side had lost four to five wickets in the beginning, and Kohli showed a stunner to turn things around.
Speaking about the innings, Axar said, "That was magical innings from Virat Kohli bhai. One of the Greatest innings in Cricket. At one point we lost 4 or 5 wickets and win match from there was amazing.”
Kohli's game changing effort in a highly stressed match in a crowded MCG is widely acknowledged as one of the best T20I innings of all time. His unbeaten 82 guided India to an unforgettable victory over Pakistan, with the iconic sixes off Haris Rauf remaining one of the defining moments of the tournament. The admiration for innings as a player and as a fan is echoed on Axar's comments.
Our Take
Virat Kohli has been the clutch player for the Indian team when it comes to run chases. Although he retired from the shortest format of the game back in 2024, he retired by playing the majority of his last innings with Axar Patel. Their partnership together had helped India a number of times on important occasions. While Kohli has retired from T20Is, he still continues to contribute to the Indian team in the ODI format, eager to make his mark in the World Cup 2027.