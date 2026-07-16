Axar Patel Recalls Virat Kohlis Legendary 82* vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli has been the clutch player for the Indian team when it comes to run chases. Although he retired from the shortest format of the game back in 2024, he retired by playing the majority of his last innings with Axar Patel. Their partnership together had helped India a number of times on important occasions. While Kohli has retired from T20Is, he still continues to contribute to the Indian team in the ODI format, eager to make his mark in the World Cup 2027.