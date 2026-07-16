Steve Smiths Record Ton Lights Up Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket has gone more exciting for the cricket fans. When a team scores more than 250 runs in the shortest format of the game, the match is already considered as gone. But Andries Gous and Steve Smith scored tons to help Washington Freedom win the game.
MI New York and Washington Freedom went against each other for one of the most intense Eliminator games in the history of Major League Cricket. MI New York were batting first in this game and the team went on to post a massive total of 266 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.
Nicholas Pooran was the star of the team for posting a big total, as he alone went on to score 106 runs off 33 balls. When the chase started for Washington Freedom, the team stood down at the score of 10/2 in 2.1 overs. But that's when the match changed completely, with the help of Steve Smith and Andries Gous.
Gous went on to score a massive total of 132 runs off just 51 balls. Steve Smith also smashed 110 runs off 48 balls, as his century came in just 40 balls. While Smith smashed his fastest T20 century, Washington Freedom were able to complete the biggest chase in the MLC history in just 18.4 overs.
Our Take
Steve Smith may not stand in contention for the T20 lineup of Australia. But he is still working hard to ensure that he makes it in time to the team, and get his international comeback in the shortest format. He has been very much active across various T20 leagues, which has helped him to gain more experience across different countries.