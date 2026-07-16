Twitter Reacts as India vs Zimbabwe Poster Goes Viral

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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India will be going against Zimbabwe for a three match T20I series from 23 July. A poster for this series has been revealed, featuring Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And the tagline for the same is given as Roko Nahi Thoko.

Twitter Reacts as India vs Zimbabwe Poster Goes Viral.

India will be back in T20I action in the coming weeks, eager to regain its form in the shortest format. And this time, India will be going against Zimbabwe in a three match T20I series, which is set to take place from 23 July. This series will be important for the World champions.

India is heading to this series after losing its previous two against England and Ireland. Winning this series will help Shreyas Iyer to establish his command as a captain of the team and also gain confidence for the same. But at the same time, the posters being released for the series have gained attention.

Fancode has released a poster for the same, where players such as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are featured. In the same poster, a tagline is written, which says Roko Nahi Thoko.

Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to this poster.

Huge Margin

A Twitter user has bashed out these posters to a great extent. He said that all these posters were just for the Indian team to suffer a major loss, like they did against England.

We Hope

The Indian team needs to give the youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a few more chances. He just played 3 games for the Indian team in the entire UK tour.

No Burn Out

BCCI is cashing in a lot on the young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. We just hope that they won't end up Vaibhav just like the other youngsters who appeared and just vanished.

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