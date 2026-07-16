Twitter Reacts as India vs Zimbabwe Poster Goes Viral
India will be going against Zimbabwe for a three match T20I series from 23 July. A poster for this series has been revealed, featuring Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And the tagline for the same is given as Roko Nahi Thoko.
India will be back in T20I action in the coming weeks, eager to regain its form in the shortest format. And this time, India will be going against Zimbabwe in a three match T20I series, which is set to take place from 23 July. This series will be important for the World champions.
India is heading to this series after losing its previous two against England and Ireland. Winning this series will help Shreyas Iyer to establish his command as a captain of the team and also gain confidence for the same. But at the same time, the posters being released for the series have gained attention.
Fancode has released a poster for the same, where players such as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are featured. In the same poster, a tagline is written, which says Roko Nahi Thoko.
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to this poster.
Huge Margin
All these posters just to lose by a huge margin— Manthan Bhatia (@manthantweetz) July 16, 2026
A Twitter user has bashed out these posters to a great extent. He said that all these posters were just for the Indian team to suffer a major loss, like they did against England.
We Hope
Hope Vaibhav gets opportunity their, special request to team management to let him play against Zimbabwe. Both fancode & Viewer will be happy.— Narendra Rawat (@narendrarawat96) July 15, 2026
The Indian team needs to give the youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a few more chances. He just played 3 games for the Indian team in the entire UK tour.
No Burn Out
Really,,?— CRICINFO BLUE (@cricinfoblue) July 15, 2026
BCCI is trying to cash in on 15 years Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
They are trying to make him next big thing$$£
Hope this kid dont burn out with all these hype. #vaibhavsuryavanshi #bcci pic.twitter.com/2znTe6tIlF
BCCI is cashing in a lot on the young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. We just hope that they won't end up Vaibhav just like the other youngsters who appeared and just vanished.